Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,967 in the last 365 days.

'Talk Shop with Idaho Fish and Game' gathering to be held on April 25 in Kellogg

Anyone from the public is encouraged to attend. Free food and soft drinks will be provided, and folks who attend can expect to hear a ten-minute presentation about a topic of interest followed by plenty of time to mingle with staff and have conversations about questions, concerns or ideas they may have. 

Talk Shop gatherings are quite different from and more conversational than many other Fish and Game meetings folks may be used to. In addition, Talk Shop gatherings are not part of the season setting or management planning processes. Quite simply, the intent of Talk Shop gatherings is for Fish and Game staff to listen to and get to know the hunters, anglers, trappers and wildlife enthusiasts they serve – which is all of you.

Many Fish and Game staff from the Panhandle Region will be there on April 25, and they look forward to seeing many of you!

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 if you have any questions or would like to learn more about Talk Shop with Idaho Fish and Game.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.

You just read:

'Talk Shop with Idaho Fish and Game' gathering to be held on April 25 in Kellogg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more