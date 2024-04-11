Submit Release
MINDFULNESS IS MAGICK: Your 21-Day Odyssey to Emotional and Spiritual Enlightenment

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of A Contemporary Guide for the Spirited Seeker

Charleston, SC, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ancient and contemporary belief systems vie for prominence when in reality, all that matters to the spiritual is a system of words, phrases, and practices that keep mindfulness at the center of their world.

Enter Mindfulness is Magick, in which readers will discover the intricate tapestries of Wiccan spells, the profound depths of voodoo rites, and the animistic connections that bind us to nature.

Serving as an invaluable companion to deeply understanding the soul, amateurs and advanced practitioners of mindfulness will find its comforting light enlightening, educational, and restorative.

Mindfulness is Magick brings spirituality into the modern era—including harnessing the energies of crystals, herbs, and symbols and establishing sacred spaces and crafting potent spells.

The practices, rituals, and prayers in the book are deeply rooted in extensive research and firsthand experience, offering readers a harmonious blend of old-world magick with new-age perspectives.

Mindfulness is Magick is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

WWW.RochalleRooksTherapy.com

About the Author:

R.L. Rooks is a Licensed Professional Counselor, renowned author, and the driving force behind the esteemed Wellness 4 U private practice in Corvallis, Oregon. Since launching his psychology career in 2011, Rooks has ardently treated mental health patients. A distinguished graduate with a Master in Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, his passion for metaphysical psychology, existentialism, and philosophy emerged in 2020, setting the foundation for Mindfulness is Magick.

Media Contact: R.L. Rooks, Thethirdbridge@hotmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, R.L. Rooks

Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

