CSSI officers take oath of office in preparation for the joint elections 2024

Emergency Response Group (ERG) of the Correctional Services of Solomon Islands (CSSI) have taken their oath of office as authorised officers to support the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) for the joint elections 2024.

The 65 ERG officers were taken their oath of office before the RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau at Rove police headquarters last week.

Commissioner Mangau told the officers, “For the purpose of the joint elections you are part of our team now and I ask you to respect that and take it seriously in terms of the responsibilities and the powers that you have not only for the police force but also for the public.”

Mr. Mangau says, “I want you to work together as a team and to work together with your colleagues from the RSIPF. And make sure you do your absolute best for the joint elections. Everyone has a part to play, everyone has a job to do in making sure this joint elections is the safe and secure one.”

“We need to take that responsibility very seriously. And when those people try to threaten that mission and confront us we will deal with them effectively but lawfully. Let’s support each other,” says Commissioner Mangau.

//End//

ERG officers sign their oath documents

ERG officers take their oath