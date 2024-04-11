Trucker Tools Launches Carrier Sourcing to Revolutionize Freight Brokerage Operations

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trucker Tools, a leading provider of freight software solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Carrier Sourcing, which includes Lane Search and Carrier Check. These features empower freight brokers to source and vet new carriers with unparalleled confidence, reaching over 350k pre-vetted carriers with tracking performance data for any lane.



Introducing Lane Search: A Game-Changer for Freight Brokerages

The Lane Search feature addresses the freight brokerage industry's need for effective tools to support RFPs, as well as a process for sourcing carriers for new lanes. This powerful tool lets brokers streamline the carrier selection strategy to quickly source capacity based on millions of real-time and historical carrier interaction data points and patterns. With Lane Search, brokers can easily filter carriers based on specific requirements, such as historical tracking compliance, years of authority, fleet size, origin, destination, and equipment type, ensuring they connect with the best carriers for their needs.

Carrier Check: Elevating Carrier Vetting to New Heights

As part of Carrier Sourcing, the Carrier Check feature provides freight brokers with comprehensive tools to confirm carrier capabilities. Brokers can search for Carriers by their MC or DOT number, as well as by name. The Carrier Profile feature includes more integrated tracking data, providing brokers a better understanding of carrier performance. Brokers can also vet carriers with Trucker Tools' exclusive data on tracking performance, making Carrier Check an indispensable tool for onboarding new carriers and ensuring compliance.

Now Available

Lane Search and Carrier Check are now available, providing immediate benefits to freight brokers looking to optimize their operations and build more trustworthy relationships with carriers. These features underscore Trucker Tools' commitment to innovation and support for the freight brokerage community, making it easier than ever to find and vet carriers confidently.

"We understand the challenges freight brokers face in sourcing and vetting carriers in today's competitive logistics environment," said Kary Jablonski, CEO of Trucker Tools. "With the launch of Carrier Sourcing, we're offering powerful tools that meet these challenges and provide a level of confidence and efficiency previously unseen in the industry."

About Trucker Tools

Trucker Tools is dedicated to providing the most innovative technology solutions for the freight and logistics industry. Our Smart Load Board is just one example of how we're transforming the way freight brokers and carriers connect and do business. For more information on Trucker Tools and our suite of solutions, visit www.truckertools.com.

Contact:

Mitch Salva

Content Manager

Trucker Tools

msalva@truckertools.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4673967b-a16c-4f17-8ca9-33a88fda1e21