Wreck Tangle Games Unveils Chilling Trailer and Release Date for 'Quintus and the Formidable Curse'
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wreck Tangle Games is thrilled to announce the release trailer for their horror adventure game, 'Quintus and the Formidable Curse', along with the official release date set for June 28th, 2024.
Following the success of their 2021 title, 'Quintus and the Absent Truth', Wreck Tangle Games returns with a thrilling sequel that promises to plunge players into a world of darkness and danger. In this sequel, players embark on a harrowing journey alongside the dynamic duo of a man named Alan and his trusty mouse companion, Quintus. Together, they face the ominous challenge of uncovering the secrets behind a Formidable Curse.
'Quintus and the Formidable Curse' introduces innovative gameplay mechanics, allowing players to assume control of Quintus the mouse, as well as harness the elemental powers of two additional rodent allies. While the first installment captivated audiences with its atmospheric horrors, the sequel shifts gears towards survival horror, presenting players with relentless adversaries and daunting obstacles. Only Alan and his courageous mice stand between survival and the sinister forces lurking in the shadows.
"We're excited to offer players a fresh perspective on the Quintus universe with 'Quintus and the Formidable Curse'," said Orion Moon of Wreck Tangle Games. "With new gameplay mechanics and an intensified focus on survival horror, players can expect a heart-pounding experience as they navigate through the darkness and confront the mysteries that await."
Mark your calendars as 'Quintus and the Formidable Curse' is set to launch on Steam on June 28th, 2024. with Console releases promised to follow.
Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to confront the Formidable Curse this summer.
About Wreck Tangle Games:
Wreck Tangle Games is an independent game development studio dedicated to creating immersive and captivating gaming experiences. With a focus on storytelling and innovative gameplay mechanics, Wreck Tangle Games strives to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.
Adam Reed
Following the success of their 2021 title, 'Quintus and the Absent Truth', Wreck Tangle Games returns with a thrilling sequel that promises to plunge players into a world of darkness and danger. In this sequel, players embark on a harrowing journey alongside the dynamic duo of a man named Alan and his trusty mouse companion, Quintus. Together, they face the ominous challenge of uncovering the secrets behind a Formidable Curse.
'Quintus and the Formidable Curse' introduces innovative gameplay mechanics, allowing players to assume control of Quintus the mouse, as well as harness the elemental powers of two additional rodent allies. While the first installment captivated audiences with its atmospheric horrors, the sequel shifts gears towards survival horror, presenting players with relentless adversaries and daunting obstacles. Only Alan and his courageous mice stand between survival and the sinister forces lurking in the shadows.
"We're excited to offer players a fresh perspective on the Quintus universe with 'Quintus and the Formidable Curse'," said Orion Moon of Wreck Tangle Games. "With new gameplay mechanics and an intensified focus on survival horror, players can expect a heart-pounding experience as they navigate through the darkness and confront the mysteries that await."
Mark your calendars as 'Quintus and the Formidable Curse' is set to launch on Steam on June 28th, 2024. with Console releases promised to follow.
Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to confront the Formidable Curse this summer.
About Wreck Tangle Games:
Wreck Tangle Games is an independent game development studio dedicated to creating immersive and captivating gaming experiences. With a focus on storytelling and innovative gameplay mechanics, Wreck Tangle Games strives to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.
Adam Reed
Wreck Tangle Games
+44 7730 876780
press@wrecktangles.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Quintus and the Formidable CurseRelease Trailer