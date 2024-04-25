Dominican Republic Investment Experience Part One
Kevin Shehee shares the perils of his overseas investment experienceDAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Shehee, and Executive Director of a non-profit organization, The Jona Project, the organization’s previous board member, Barry Fauntleroy during the time down because of the Covid-19 pandemic, persuaded Kevin Shehee to consider investing in the Dominican Republic real estate market and introduced Kevin Shehee to a group of Atlanta investors to purchase land in the Dominican Republic. After investing with them as an equitable partner, as outlined in the federal civil complaint, they conspired together to defraud him and squeeze him out of the deal.
It should be clear Kevin Shehee only references the pending federal civil action as a qualifier to his ability to discuss his experience in overseas investing. Kevin is further of the opinion that a tree is known by its fruit, with any investment particularly overseas what is their verifiable track record should always be the first question before investing. Based on the additional facts discovered by Kevin Shehee’s attorney office in the federal civil case, it is Kevin Shehee opinion that Barry Fauntleroy and his main cohorts promotion of enriching Black American is an overall plan to defraud.
However, it is not Kevin Shehee goal to dissuade anyone from further investing with the group and/or their affiliates known or unknown as referenced in the federal civil complaint below nor is it Kevin Shehee goal to discourage investment in the Dominican Republic. In fact, Kevin believes the Dominican Republic is fertile ground for investments once they create better infrastructure to address what they acknowledge in their news outlets and the country’s recent anti-corruption related legislation.
For Kevin Shehee, being taken advantage of by people that hold position of public trust and further promote ethnicity credibility as a basis to further trust them, is like pouring salt on the wound of financial loss and humiliation. Kevin Shehee goals here are to take what has been a negative experience, emotionally and financially, and turn it into a positive, by sharing his experience that will hopefully help someone else in making a better decision if they are considering making an overseas investment, regardless of the instrument or country they are considering investing in.
Considering some the defendants titles and professional history, Kevin felt extremely comfortable in liquidating some his long-term real estate investments in the U.S. to reinvest with this group in the Dominican Republic. However, instead of complying with their written and signed agreement, as described in the federal civil complaint, they plotted and executed a plan to defraud and squeeze Kevin out of the deal. As a result, Kevin Shehee had to occur addition expenses in hiring attorneys that recently filed a 60-page Federal Civil Complaint in the Northern District of Atlanta, Kevin Shehee vs. Diana Lynch, et.al Case#2023cv04506.
The complaint names defendants Diana Lynch, Jasper Grissett, Barry Fauntleroy, Shelly Hawkins, Jesse Curney III (Founding and Senior Pastor of New Mercies Christian Church, in Lilburn, GA), Gary Van Waeyenberge, and other corporate entities. The Complaint seeks, among other things, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, restitution, return of property, compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and costs, and such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.
The federal complaint alleges securities violations, federal and state violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), legal malpractice, theft by conversion, and other corrupt and fraudulent conduct. The Complaint alleges that the Defendants engaged in a scheme to defraud Plaintiff and others by making false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts and engaging in other fraudulent and deceptive conduct, concerning the offer and sale of securities.
The Complaint further alleges that as part of the scheme, the Defendants raised at least $1.5 million from at least 25 investors, including the Plaintiff, by selling securities in the form of land promissory notes. The Complaint alleges that the money raised by the defendants would be used to purchase and develop real property in the Dominican Republic and that the plaintiff's invested interest was misappropriated by the defendants for their own purposes including, among other things, assuming total control of the alleged Dominican Republic Development and using the funds for personal expenses.
The Complaint further alleges that the defendants used their power and influence to coerce Mr. Shehee into promoting the project that was not in his best interest and that they took advantage of his trust and confidence.
Here is another relevance for sharing the public record of the federal complaint is when investing overseas many of the players if not all of them will have bank accounts offshore so even if the judge in any civil case you might bring against them even if you get a judgement in your favor, you have to be able to collect it and the defendants will have probably moved all the funds outside the United States jurisdiction.
Now, everything shared regarding the federal civil complaint and any attached records are public records. There are several others in the Atlanta, Georgia area assisting the group named in the federal civil complaint to promote and sell this project with knowledge of their intent to defraud Kevin Shehee and others. In the mini-series Kevin Shehee plans to share his overseas investments experience further, the other parties’ identities with the support of the public record believed to be involved. Stay tune for part two!
Kevin L Shehee
NA
justus313@yahoo.com
MY OVERSEAS INVESTING STORY