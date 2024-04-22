North Natomas Jibe Announces Its Biggest Bike Swap Yet
North Natomas Jibe's annual Bike Swap returns bigger than ever, Apr 26-28 at the Aquatics Complex. Buy or sell used bikes and support local causes.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Natomas Jibe is pleased to announce the return of its annual Bike Swap event, a well-received community initiative that convenes cycling enthusiasts for a weekend dedicated to the exchange and appreciation of bicycles.
The event is scheduled to take place from April 26th to 28th at the North Natomas Aquatics Complex parking lot, marking it as the largest gathering in its history. The Bike Swap offers an opportunity for individuals to purchase new bicycles or find new homes for their gently used ones, all while contributing to a noble cause.
Event Details for Sellers and Donors:
Individuals interested in selling or donating their bicycles can drop them off at the designated times: Friday, April 26, from 4 PM to 7 PM, and Saturday, April 27, from 9 AM to 12 PM. The North Natomas Jibe team will be available to assist with the process and provide the necessary information. Unsold or unclaimed bicycles as of 2 PM on Sunday, April 28th will be graciously donated to charity.
Opportunities for Buyers:
The Bike Swap event will also cater to those looking to purchase a bicycle, with a wide range of options available for various needs such as commuting, leisure, or family activities. Interested buyers can visit the event on Sunday, April 28th, from 9 AM to 1 PM to explore the selection. Experts from Jibe will be present to aid in the selection and test-riding process.
Community Impact:
Proceeds from the Bike Swap will support the Inderkum High School Bike Tech program and the NUSD’s Joey’s Food Locker program. These initiatives help local students and families in need, reinforcing the community’s support network and promoting sustainability.
About North Natomas Jibe:
North Natomas Jibe is a community-centered organization committed to promoting sustainable transportation and fostering a bicycle-friendly environment in the Natomas area. Through events like the Bike Swap, North Natomas Jibe aims to encourage active living and decrease carbon emissions, enhancing community health and connectivity.
This event provides great deals on bicycles and supports the community by funding educational and food security programs, embodying the spirit of community and the shared joy of cycling.
Michelle Basso Reynolds
North Natomas Jibe
+1 916-606-1845
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other