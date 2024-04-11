Submit Release
Appointment of Fingal County Council/Dublin City Council nominee to the Board of Beaumont Hospital- 27 March 2024

Tom works full-time as a Co Councillor on Fingal Co Council representing the Balbriggan ward and based in Skerries Co Dublin. He has served as a public representative for 14 years. On Fingal Co Council he is Chair of the Transport & Infrastructure Committee, Member of the Coastal Management Committee, Director of Skerries Mills CLG a Heritage Property.

