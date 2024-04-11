Results of new study to improve the management of agricultural soils and fertiliser use

The novel use of infra-red spectroscopy (MIR) has enabled a new predictive method for determining soil particle size (% sand, silt, and clay), texture class, pH, lime requirement, organic matter, total carbon, total nitrogen, total organic carbon and cation exchange capacity. MIR is a cost-effective and rapid way of analysing multiple soil properties simultaneously. The Terra Soil project has demonstrated how we can apply multiple datasets to develop soil compaction and leaching potential risk assessment models.