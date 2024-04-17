Prince’s Trust Canada changes name to The King’s Trust Canada; Announces gift from The Hilary & Galen Weston Foundation
EINPresswire.com/ -- His Majesty The King’s flagship charity has reached an important milestone with the change in name from The Prince’s Trust Canada to The King’s Trust Canada (TKTC) in honour of His Majesty King Charles III’s ascension to the throne.
While the name may have changed, the commitment to empowering young Canadians remains unwavering. The King's Trust Canada will continue to provide best-in-class skill-building programs, paid work experience and networking opportunities to youth facing barriers.
The decision to adopt the name of The King's Trust Canada aligns TKTC with other charitable organizations which were founded by His Majesty The King, fostering a sense of unity and collaboration across the Commonwealth.
With a new name and renewed programming, TKTC has a mission of helping 100,000 barriered youth increase their employability, contributing to a more equitable and productive economy and a more sustainable Canada.
In celebration of this new chapter, a group of supporters, partners, and youth participants gathered at TKTC's new headquarters. Chair Emerita, The Honourable Hilary M. Weston, and the Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation announced a gift of $5 million in support of the launch of the organization’s flagship program, 360, a comprehensive youth employment program which will launch in the fall.
About The King’s Trust Canada
Founded by His Majesty King Charles III, The King’s Trust Canada is a national charity that helps youth facing barriers increase their employability through free skills training, work experience and networking opportunities.
Mallory Clyne
While the name may have changed, the commitment to empowering young Canadians remains unwavering. The King's Trust Canada will continue to provide best-in-class skill-building programs, paid work experience and networking opportunities to youth facing barriers.
The decision to adopt the name of The King's Trust Canada aligns TKTC with other charitable organizations which were founded by His Majesty The King, fostering a sense of unity and collaboration across the Commonwealth.
With a new name and renewed programming, TKTC has a mission of helping 100,000 barriered youth increase their employability, contributing to a more equitable and productive economy and a more sustainable Canada.
In celebration of this new chapter, a group of supporters, partners, and youth participants gathered at TKTC's new headquarters. Chair Emerita, The Honourable Hilary M. Weston, and the Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation announced a gift of $5 million in support of the launch of the organization’s flagship program, 360, a comprehensive youth employment program which will launch in the fall.
About The King’s Trust Canada
Founded by His Majesty King Charles III, The King’s Trust Canada is a national charity that helps youth facing barriers increase their employability through free skills training, work experience and networking opportunities.
Mallory Clyne
The King's Trust Canada
mallory.clyne@kingstrust.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok