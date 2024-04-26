North Natomas Jibe Celebrates Bike Month with Exciting Month-Long Activities
Jibe launches "May is Bike Month" with events for all: workshops, rides, classes, and repair services. Join the movement for a sustainable, healthy lifestyle!SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Natomas Jibe is pleased to announce the commencement of "May is Bike Month," a month-long celebration aimed at highlighting the joys and benefits of cycling. The event features a variety of activities suitable for both seasoned cyclists and newcomers alike.
Here are some highlighted events where community members can engage:
* Basic Bike Care Workshop - This session offers participants hands-on experience to enhance their maintenance skills, which are essential for the optimal performance and longevity of bicycles.
* Navigate Natomas- This program encourages participants to explore Natomas through Jibe-organized social rides and local and online route libraries. Participants also have the opportunity to win raffle prizes.
* Adult Learn To Ride Class - This class is designed for adults who wish to learn cycling at their own pace. The program aims to build confidence and cycling proficiency, welcoming new riders into the cycling community.
* Ready To Ride Event - This event caters to all, from avid cyclists to novices, and celebrates the spirit of cycling with various planned activities.
* Bike Doc - Bike Doc offers complimentary basic bike repair services, including care for E-Bikes, to ensure all bicycles are in prime condition.
* Kids Bike Party - A special event for young cyclists that includes a balance bike obstacle course, pump track, and a family bike ride. Additional attractions include food trucks, raffle prizes, and access to low-cost cycling essentials.
A complete calendar list of events and additional details are available on the North Natomas Jibe website, providing essential information for planning participation in Bike Month.
"May is Bike Month" is not just an event series; it represents a movement towards a more sustainable, healthy, and community-focused lifestyle. North Natomas Jibe is at the forefront of this initiative, encouraging a broad participation from the community.
