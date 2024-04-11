Froggy Fun Awaits: The tilt frog Demo is Now Available on Steam
PandaBee Studios Unveils tilt frog Steam Demo: "Get that Frog to the Top!"LEIPZIG, SAXONY, GERMANY, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s about time for a proper challenge again. PandaBee Studios, the developer behind the upcoming hardcore ttitle "tilt frog," is thrilled to announce the debut of the tilt frog Steam Demo, now available for download on the Steam platform. Inspired by the beloved classic Jump King, tilt frog invites players to embark on a challenging journey filled with tongue-twisting antics and heart-pounding thrills.
In tilt frog, the player controls a silly frog and his fancy bow tie armed with nothing but its elastic tongue, navigating through a series of challenging levels filled with obstacles and surprises. With its fun yet challenging gameplay mechanics, tilt frog offers a fresh take on the rage game genre, delivering an experience that's as frustrating as it is fun.
Key Features of the tilt frog Steam Demo:
• Frustration-Fueled Fun: Players will encounter exhilarating challenges as they progress through tilt frog's meticulously designed levels, where triumph awaits those who persevere.
• Dynamic Platforming Challenges: Players will have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills by navigating through a diverse range of intricately designed levels, offering a rewarding gameplay experience.
• Whimsical World Design: Players explore a colorful and vibrant world filled with quirky characters, charming landscapes, and hidden secrets told by the world.
• A timed Challenge: Players are invited to try their best and ultimately challenge a community of dedicated speedrunners.
"It’s super fun and absolutely unbearable at the same time. It’s a experience that truly couldn’t be closer to a Love-Hate relationship." said Julien Schillinger, Co-Founder of PandaBee Studios. “The game's elastic tongue not only makes it weirdly satisfying to play, but it's also a blast to watch in action. It's such a joy to watch others swing around and see their response to key moments, like falling or reaching a new personal best height!”
The tilt frog Demo is now available for download on the Steam platform.
About PandaBee Studios
PandaBee Studios is an independent game development studio based in Leipzig, Germany. Always prioritizing “Fun First”, PandaBee aims to create captivating experiences and entertain people all over the world. Besides working on client projects in the field of Gamification, tilt frog will be the first commercial Indie Game release of the Studio.
More information about PandaBee Studios and their upcoming projects, can be found on their Website or their Press kit.
Julien Schillinger
PandaBee Studios
press@pandabee-studios.com
