Alternative Data Market size is expected to reach USD 192.01 Billion by 2031, Because of Technological Advancements.

Alternative data refers to any non-traditional source of information that can be used to gain insights into various aspects of business and economic activity

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Alternative Data Market Size was valued at USD 7.18 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 192.01 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 50.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030.The rising demand from hedge funds is expected to boost market growth significantly. More than half of hedge fund managers are now using it to gain a competitive edge by generating outperformance and supporting the risk management processes. More than 400 companies are engaged in selling alternative data to hedge funds, thereby contributing significantly to market revenue. Alternative data refers to the undiscovered which is not within the traditional sources such as SEC filings, financial statements, press releases, and management presentations. It is compiled from various sources such as e-commerce portals, public records, social media, financial transactions, web traffic, mobile devices, sensors, satellites, etc.Market AnalysisThe growing demand from hedge funds is expected to significantly speed up market expansion. Through the efforts of more than 400 enterprises, the market revenue from supplying alternative data to hedge funds is significantly increased. Social media, e-commerce sites, public data, web traffic, mobile devices, sensors, satellites, and other sources are all used to assemble it.Data sourcing is always changing as a result of the legislative context around its capture, usage, and dissemination. Laws like the GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) require that all data be obtained in a scientifically sound manner and in accordance with privacy standards. The component made a major contribution to the growth dynamics of the alternative data market. Demand has increased as a result of the use of alternative data analysis methods for credit card transaction dataGet a Sample of Alternative Data Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3764 Major The Key Players of Alternative Data Market1010Data, Advan, Dataminr, Earnest Research, M Science, Preqin, RavenPack, Thinknum Alternative Data, UBS Evidence Lab, YipitDataSegmentation AnalysisBy Data TypeThe credit and debit card transactions segment led the target market and accounted for more than 16% of the global revenue in 2023. This high share is attributable to the high demand for this type of data from investors, coupled with the presence of numerous providers of credit card transaction data. Alternative data for credit scoring, such as gig economy income, rent payment history, and utility bill payments, among others, can help lenders decide whether to approve loans. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period from 2024 to 2031 due to the advanced capabilities of the data providers, such as sorting customer expenditure based on gender, age, seller, geography, and other metrics.By Industry TypeThe Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry led the market and accounted for more than 16% of the global revenue in 2023. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for insightful data from various BFSI entities, including hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity funds, pension funds, unit trusts, and life insurance companies. These entities actively aim at gaining alpha by utilizing the hidden predictive capabilities of such sources.Growth FactorsThe market benefits from the insatiable appetite for data-driven insights across industries. Businesses across sectors increasingly rely on alternative data to inform strategic decisions, improve operational efficiencies, and gain competitive advantages. This broadening adoption reflects a fundamental shift towards data-centric business models and investment strategies.Advancements in technology play a pivotal role in fueling market expansion. The proliferation of digital platforms, IoT devices, and social media channels generates vast volumes of unstructured data, ripe for analysis. Innovations in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning further enhance the value proposition of alternative data, enabling deeper insights and predictive capabilities.Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Alternative Data Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3764 Key Market SegmentsBy Data TypeCard Transactions Mobile Application Usage Social & Sentiment DataBy IndustryAutomotive BFSI Energy Industrial IT & Telecommunications MediaEntertainment Real Estate & ConstructionBy End UserHedge Fund OperatorsInvestment InstitutionsRetail CompaniesOther End-usersImpact of Russia-Ukraine WarThe Russia-Ukraine war has had a significant impact on the alternative data market, with some companies reporting a decline in sales and revenue growth. For example, Palantir Technologies, a data analytics company that provides alternative data to businesses and governments, reported a 10% decline in revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023. In addition to the decline in sales and revenue growth, some alternative data companies have also been affected by the war in Ukraine in other ways.For example, RavenPack, a company that provides alternative data on social media and the internet, said that it has had to suspend its operations in Russia and Ukraine. The company said that it made the decision because it is committed to ethical data collection and does not want to contribute to the war effort in any way. Palantir Technologies announced that it would be donating $1 million to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.Impact of Ongoing RecessionIn a recession, businesses are more likely to cut costs, and alternative data is often seen as a discretionary expense. As a result, we can expect to see a decline in demand for alternative data during the recession. In January 2023, Google announced that it would be shutting down its alternative data research lab. This was a major blow to the alternative data industry, as Google was one of the leading players in the space. Some changes that may occur after the recession in this market include a focus on more affordable data, a greater focus on data quality, and a greater focus on data integration. Overall, the alternative data market is likely to face some challenges in the near term.Key Regional DevelopmentNorth America accounted for over 45.80% of global sales, and it is predicted that it would continue to dominate the market going forward. Just a few of the various industry companies that are thought to have contributed to the region's sizeable market share are Advan, M Science, Eagle Alpha, and UBS Evidence Lab.A significant market share was also aided by a number of national industry verticals' early adoption of alternative data. The use of alternative data in the investment process is already favoured by more than 70% of American asset managers. Additionally, the United States had the largest market share in the North American alternative data market, while Canada had the fastest rate of growth.The market for alternative data is predicted to expand at the fastest CAGR in Asia-Pacific from 2024 to 2031.Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Alternative Data Market report 2024-2031@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3764 Key TakeawayAlternative data revolutionizes investment strategies, enhancing risk management and outperformance.Market resilience amidst geopolitical challenges underscores the importance of ethical data practices.Regional dynamics reflect diverse adoption rates, with North America leading and Asia-Pacific poised for rapid expansion.Recent DevelopmentsIn July 2023: Earnest Analytics unveiled Vela Velorum, an enhanced transaction alternative data panel, available via various platforms, facilitating data-driven insights for market participantsAbout UsSNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. 