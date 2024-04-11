Chemical Distribution Market Size is projected to reach USD 449.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%: Straits Research

North America chemical distribution market share is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. Chemicals are being used in various end-user sectors, including pharmaceuticals, consumer products, textiles, and automotive and transportation, which will likely drive up demand for them in the North American market throughout the forecast period.

New York, United States, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemical distribution entails acquiring, warehousing, transporting, and delivering chemicals to final consumers in various industries. It entails acting as a liaison between chemical manufacturers and customers, serving as a crucial connection in the supply chain. Chemical distributors are essential for the efficient and dependable delivery of chemicals while also meeting the diverse requirements of consumers.

Chemical distributors deal with various chemicals, such as industrial gases, specialty chemicals, and common chemicals. They manage inventory, warehouses, and logistics to ensure on-time product delivery to clients. In addition, they provide additional services, such as technical support, assistance with blending and formulation, and regulatory compliance support. The chemical distribution industry connects manufacturers and consumers as a conduit. Manufacturers can concentrate on production while ensuring customers can access various compounds, customized solutions, and technical expertise.

Increasing Penetration of Online Retail Platforms Drives the Global Market

Despite the difficulties posed by a complex supply chain and the lack of a legitimate marketplace for chemical distributors, digital platforms have made it simpler for end-users to purchase chemicals. Digital platforms unite chemical distributors, manufacturers, and consumers to provide optimal solutions. This action has facilitated the international expansion of numerous small, medium, and large businesses. Incorporating e-commerce into the distribution of chemicals is expected to expedite the use of chemicals by industries in producing various products, given the significant technological advancements over the past two decades.

Incorporating digital technology also allows chemical distributors to expand their product offerings and increase their market share. Transparency and connectivity along the entire value chain, including pharmaceutical ingredients, CASE, personal care, and construction chemicals, will increase as the industry increasingly adopts this trend. In addition, experts believe that the third-party chemical distribution model will increase value, improve efficiency, and strengthen distributor-consumer relationships.

Increasing Interest in Specialty Chemicals Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Distributors of chemicals are in a position to capitalize on significant opportunities created by the rising demand for specialty chemicals in a variety of industries. This category of enterprises encompasses the pharmaceuticals industry, the personal care products industry, and the automotive industry. Opportunities in the corporate sector allow for the investigation of these potential outcomes. Chemical distributors are useful partners for procuring and supplying them because of the expertise and technical knowledge required to work with specialized chemicals. This is because chemical distributors must deal with these compounds daily. Working with these compounds requires much practical experience and in-depth technical knowledge. This is because working with these compounds necessitates both.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global chemical distribution market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. Chemicals are being used in various end-user sectors, including pharmaceuticals, consumer products, textiles, and automotive and transportation, which will likely drive up demand for them in the North American market throughout the forecast period. Specialty chemicals are used in the pharmaceutical sector to produce Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), package pharmaceutical goods, and sterilize medical equipment before and after use. The region's demand for pharmaceutical products is driven by an aging population and increased non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer, and non-small cell lung disease. The COVID-19 pandemic is also exacerbating these factors. As a result, the market for chemical distributors is likely to rise during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for chemicals due to the growing demand for pharmaceutical products.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Due to an expansion in China's and India's capacity for chemical manufacture, the Asia Pacific area has overtaken the U.S. and Western Europe as the market's two largest exporters. Low-cost labor, land, and resources are easily accessible in the area. Throughout the forecast period, the distribution of chemicals is anticipated to develop due to the expanding use of chemicals in end-user industries, particularly in emerging economies like India, China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Thailand. The market is anticipated to be positively impacted by numerous manufacturing sectors, including textiles, electrical and electronics, automotive transportation, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others, as well as government initiatives to support the chemical industry in the APAC region. Chemicals are employed in numerous sectors to make a wide range of products.

Key Highlights

The global chemical distribution market size was valued at USD 246.49 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 449.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global chemical distribution market is bifurcated into specialty and commodity chemicals. The specialty chemicals segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global chemical distribution market is bifurcated into automotive transport, agriculture, construction, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and others. The construction segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global chemical distribution market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global chemical distribution market players are Univar Solutions Inc., Helm AG, Brenntag AG, Ter Group, Barentz, Azelis, Safic Alan, ICC Industries, Inc., Jebsen and Jessen Pte. Ltd.; Quimidroga; Solvadis Deutschland GmbH; Ashland; Caldic B.V.; Wilbur Ellis Holdings, Inc.; Omya AG; IMCD; Biesterfeld AG; Stockmeier Group; REDA Chemicals; and Manuchar.

Market News

In May 2023, Brenntag leads the 2023 ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors ranking.

In January 2023, Azelis and Sun Chemical extended their distribution partnership to France and Benelux for the industrial chemicals market.

Global Chemical Distribution Market: Segmentation

By Product

Specialty Chemicals

Commodity Chemicals

By Applications

Automotive and Transport

Agriculture

Construction

Consumer Goods

Industrial Manufacturing

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa

