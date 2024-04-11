OSCE helps Kyrgyzstan improve project Monitoring & Evaluation for Local Development Funds, stimulating regional growth

BISHKEK, 9 April 2024 - The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek provided support to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic by developing a comprehensive methodology aimed at enhancing the monitoring and evaluation (M&E) practices of projects funded by the Local Development Funds (LDFs).

Established in 2015 by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, LDFs serve as a vital mechanism for empowering communities and promoting local economic development. They support priority initiatives identified by communities, municipalities, and local self-governance bodies, thereby improving citizens' living standards and fostering economic growth.

The newly developed methodology aims to standardize M&E practices across 46 LDFs in Kyrgyzstan. This initiative addresses previous non-standardized approaches, ensuring that M&E efforts align with regulatory standards, thereby enhancing their effectiveness and promoting systemic implementation.

By adopting a standardized methodology for project monitoring and evaluation, Kyrgyzstan's LDFs will enhance their operational efficiency. This systematic approach not only strengthens the accountability and transparency of LDF operations but also fosters greater confidence among stakeholders, ultimately contributing to advancing regional development in the country.

For more information, please refer to the following source:

Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated 12 October 2023, No. 545, regarding amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic "On approval of the Model Regulation on Regional Development Funds" dated 16 January 2023, No. 20. Постановление Кабинета Министров Кыргызской Республики от 1 (minjust.gov.kg)