Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,009 in the last 365 days.

OSCE helps Kyrgyzstan improve project Monitoring & Evaluation for Local Development Funds, stimulating regional growth

BISHKEK, 9 April 2024 - The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek provided support to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic by developing a comprehensive methodology aimed at enhancing the monitoring and evaluation (M&E) practices of projects funded by the Local Development Funds (LDFs).

Established in 2015 by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, LDFs serve as a vital mechanism for empowering communities and promoting local economic development. They support priority initiatives identified by communities, municipalities, and local self-governance bodies, thereby improving citizens' living standards and fostering economic growth. 

The newly developed methodology aims to standardize M&E practices across 46 LDFs in Kyrgyzstan. This initiative addresses previous non-standardized approaches, ensuring that M&E efforts align with regulatory standards, thereby enhancing their effectiveness and promoting systemic implementation.

By adopting a standardized methodology for project monitoring and evaluation, Kyrgyzstan's LDFs will enhance their operational efficiency. This systematic approach not only strengthens the accountability and transparency of LDF operations but also fosters greater confidence among stakeholders, ultimately contributing to advancing regional development in the country.

For more information, please refer to the following source:

Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated 12 October 2023, No. 545, regarding amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic "On approval of the Model Regulation on Regional Development Funds" dated 16 January 2023, No. 20. Постановление Кабинета Министров Кыргызской Республики от 1 (minjust.gov.kg)

You just read:

OSCE helps Kyrgyzstan improve project Monitoring & Evaluation for Local Development Funds, stimulating regional growth

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more