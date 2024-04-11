MDC offers free Edible Blooms of Spring class April 23 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Spring flowers are pretty, and many are also edible for people. Learn how to use them when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a free Edible Blooms of Spring class from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Spring flowers can provide nutrients and add color to salads, pastries, and jellies. Learn which native wildflowers can be added to meals and how to prepare them.

This class is open to participants ages 14 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42p.