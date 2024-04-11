Klook sees strong growth in Viet Nam tourism in first quarter 

VIETNAM, April 11 -

HCM CITY -- Klook, an Asian travel and experiences platform, on Wednesday highlighted a remarkable surge in inbound tourism to Việt Nam during the first quarter of 2024, reflecting the country's rapid ascent as a travel hotspot.

Accordingly, Klook’s first quarter data revealed that the overall inbound demand to Việt Nam in first quarter of 2024 nearly doubled from the same period in 2023.

Additionally, it added, the average spending of inbound travelers increased by 13 per cent, highlighting their willingness to splurge on travel experiences and activities in their destinations.

“Việt Nam's inbound travel witnessed a phenomenal surge in Q1 2024, exceeding all expectations. We at Klook were thrilled to be a part of this remarkable growth with an increase of nearly double compared to the same period in 2023,” said Nguyễn Huy Hoàng, general manager, Klook Vietnam.

“Building on the strong showing over the last few years, we are confident that 2024 holds even greater potential. Klook remains committed to diversifying our offerings, providing both domestic and inbound travelers with a comprehensive and digitally convenient range of in-destination travel experiences and activities, along with exciting campaigns and new initiatives to cater to ongoing healthy demand and travel trends,” he said.

The top five source markets for inbound travel to Việt Nam during this period were South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. These established markets continue to be major contributors to the country's travel industry.

However, Klook said, the most impressive growth came from emerging markets. Indonesia led the pack and Taiwan followed closely while Europe secured the third spot. The figures indicate a significant diversification of Việt Nam's travel base, attracting travelers from new and exciting regions.

Đà Nẵng, Hạ Long, HCM City, Phú Quốc, and Hà Nội emerged as the most popular destinations booked by international travelers on Klook. Notably, Phú Quốc witnessed the most significant growth with bookings soaring by 3.5x compared to the previous period. Hà Nội followed closely, experiencing a near-tripling in bookings.

International travelers are drawn to Việt Nam's captivating attractions and tours offered on Klook. Landmark attractions like Sun World, VinWonder, Vinpearl Safari, and Hội An Memories Show – Hội An Impression Theme Park remained highly sought-after.

Additionally, exciting tours in travel hotspots like the Bà Nà Hills Day Trip from Đà Nẵng, Hạ Long Bay Day Tour by Five Stars Cozy Bay Premium Cruise, and Củ Chi Tunnels and Mekong Delta Day Tour from HCM City really captured the imagination of international travelers.

In another development, the company launched one of its biggest campaigns of the year, Summer #TravelLikeLocal 2024, lasting from April 2024 to August 2024, to offer customers unbeatable deals on the hottest destinations and the trendiest activities.

Accordingly, many promotion deals will be offered to customers including mega deals of up to 50 per cent that will be applied for the hottest attractions in Việt Nam, Singapore, Thailand, and across the world. – VNS