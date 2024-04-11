Brightstar Capital Partners Completes Fund III Fundraising with $1.26 Billion in Capital Commitments

Supports Growth Strategies Through Partnership with Founders, Families, and Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK and PALM BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with families, founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, today announced the successful completion of fundraising for its third flagship fund, Brightstar Capital Partners Fund III, LP, totaling $1.26 billion in capital commitments.

"We are incredibly humbled and appreciative of the support from our investors, who have shown faith in our vision and capabilities during a challenging fundraising environment," said Andrew Weinberg, Founder & CEO of Brightstar. "This new fund empowers us to seize opportunities and execute on our strategy, investing with discipline and a focus on driving growth and innovation in our portfolio companies."

Brightstar Fund III aims to continue the firm’s strategy of employing its "Us & Us" model to partner with founders, families, and entrepreneurs across the business services, consumer services, industrial services, and government services and technology sectors. The firm has completed more than 40 transactions, and its portfolio companies have employed a workforce of approximately 19,000 and generate approximately $6.0 billion in annual revenue.

"The successful close of Fund III is a testament to the strength of our team, our differentiated strategy, and the deep relationships we’ve cultivated with founders, families, and entrepreneurs," said Bruce Roberson, President and COO of Brightstar. "We are excited about the future, as we will continue to work tirelessly to create value by leveraging our operational and investing expertise."

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in family, founder, or entrepreneur-led businesses where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive "Us & Us" approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

