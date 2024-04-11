Palisade Bio to Participate in the Virtual Investor Lunch Break Event

– Live webcast with members of Palisade Bio management on Tuesday, April 16th at 12:00 PM ET

Carlsbad, CA, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Lunch Break Featuring Palisade Bio event on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, J.D. Finley, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Mitch Jones, Chief Medical Officer of Palisade Bio, will provide a corporate overview, business outlook, and discuss the Palisade Bio opportunity.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website ( www.palisadebio.com ). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com .