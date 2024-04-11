Opening of an oil production factory on the basis of "Sirdaryo" LLC in the city of Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, April 11 - In continuation of his working visit, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, put into operation an oil production factory, which was built on the basis of "Sirdaryo" LLC, in the North-Eastern Industrial Zone of the city of Khujand.

The new enterprise is engaged in the production of cotton and sunflower oil and has the capacity to produce up to 18 thousand tons of vegetable oil per year.

In the first place, the final product of the enterprise is aimed at meeting the needs of the domestic market as an import substitute product, and in the future it is also planned to export it.

During the visit, it was informed that the new enterprise has the ability to process more than 50 tons of cotton seeds, sunflower seeds of colza per day, and to produce and offer the final high-quality products to customers.

The new oil production factory "Sirdaryo" LLC operates using local and imported raw materials. Especially for the production of cottonseed oil, seed is mainly available from within the country, which helps to fully process local raw materials and produce the final product from it with the "Made in Tajikistan" label.

The final products of the enterprise are packed in various plastic containers and are presented to buyers with beautiful marketable shapes. It should be noted that plastic containers also enter the factory in the form of semi-finished products and are prepared for packaging in a separate workshop using modern equipment.

In general, the new enterprise consists of flavoring, packing, sweetening, pressing workshops and storage warehouses for finished products.

It should be noted that the complete cycle of vegetable oil production - starting from the processing of seeds and sunflower seeds to the preparation of high-quality vegetable oil - is carried out in the factory, and the production process is automatically implemented and controlled.

The production lines of the company were purchased and installed from well-known companies in Germany, Turkiye and China, and the employees of the production companies learned the skills of working with these devices.

In total, 60 local residents got permanent jobs in this enterprise.

The waste generated in the production process is fully processed and used in the agricultural sector, especially in the livestock sector. Also, in the territory and around the new facilities, improvement and road paving works have been carried out.

The enterprise is provided with a separate line of water supply, electricity and a centralized heating system, which was built taking into account environmental standards.

The new oil factory was built by the domestic businessman Mirzoabdurahmon Mirzobahodurov within the framework of the instructions and guidance of the Leader of the Nation and the favorable opportunities created for the development of business.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during the introduction of the technology of the new enterprise, highly commended it and tasked the employees to seriously control the quality of the products within the current requirements.

It should be noted that during the last few years, in order to provide the population with high-quality products of domestic production, the food industry sector has developed within the framework of specific government programs. In particular, the number of oil production enterprises in Sughd Province alone increased to 37, and in 2023, 21.6 percent of the republic's vegetable oil will be produced in the region. The opening of a new factory for the production of vegetable oil will increase the volume of production and will further improve the supply of the population with its own oil.

Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of the products of the newly established enterprise and other factories of "Bars" LLC.

It was reported that, in addition to the opened enterprise, the company also has "MMK" workshops, "MMK-agro" innovation greenhouse and "Sayhun" production factory, and its role is significant in supplying markets with pasta, dairy products, antiseptic solutions and fresh agricultural products.

Also, it is planned that in the future the company will export final products, including oil and agricultural products to other countries. In general, the enterprise and innovative greenhouse of "Bars" LLC currently have up to 600 permanent and seasonal employees, and this indicator will be increased in the future.

During the presentation of the projects, it was revealed that with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the company aims to further expand its activities in the future.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that within the next few years, the company plans to build and operate "Sughdiyon Mall" shopping center with 340 jobs, the innovative Dutch greenhouse on the area of 3 to 5 hectares, and the factory for the production of animal and poultry feed. In total, 500 to 700 local residents will get well-paid jobs in the planned facilities in the following years.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, while getting acquainted with the prospects of the company’s activities, gave useful instructions and advice to the officials for the production of competitive products, increasing the list of manufactured industrial products in accordance with market requirements and the development of the agro-industry sector.