Intuity Medical is Providing Insured People with Diabetes Easier Access to POGO Automatic Through HealthHavenRx™ eCommerce Partnership

A one-step automatic blood glucose monitoring system is just a few clicks away via a new online pharmacy

FREMONT, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuity Medical, Inc., the medical technology company committed to making it easier to live with diabetes, is announcing a partnership with HealthHavenRx™, an online pharmacy platform. This partnership enables a new, convenient channel for patients to access POGO Automatic by using their health insurance on Intuity Medical’s e-commerce website at www.GoodtoPogo.com

FDA-cleared POGO Automatic Blood Glucose Monitoring (ABGM) system is the first and only automatic blood glucose monitoring system on the market offering easy-to-handle, all-in-one, and discreet glucose testing. This partnership combines Intuity Medical's existing e-commerce platform with HealthHavenRx's™ sophisticated online pharmacy services. By enabling an online pharmacy solution, people with diabetes now have another convenient option to obtain POGO Automatic online in addition to physical pharmacy stores.

“People living with diabetes require seamless access to their supplies. HealthHavenRx™ has transformed the distribution process for healthcare innovators like Intuity Medical, enabling them to focus on what they do best: creating life-changing solutions. Our 50-state pharmacy platform makes getting those innovations into the hands of the patients who need them easier,” said Yinka Ojutalayo, Pharm.D, MBA, CEO of HealthHavenRx™.

HealthHavenRx's™ online pharmacy platform helps patients avoid the hassle of driving to physical pharmacies, waiting in lines, or coordinating prescription pickups.

People with diabetes interested in acquiring POGO Automatic by using their insurance and having the product delivered to their home can do so in just a few steps:

Fill out a short form providing information on their physician and health insurance. Intuity and HealthHavenRx™ carefully protect private and sensitive patient data in secure, HIPAA-compliant platforms.

Customers are informed where their prescription is along the process. They will also receive POGO Automatic training videos, blog articles, and answers to commonly asked questions.



"Our vision is to make all aspects of life easier for people with diabetes, and that includes providing a seamless way for them to access our e-commerce platform using their insurance,” said George Zamanakos, CEO and President of Intuity Medical. “Our online pharmacy brings many benefits for people with diabetes, including 24/7 access, shipping to home, auto refills, and ongoing education. We’re very excited to partner with HealthHavenRx™ and make this vision a reality.”

About Intuity Medical, Inc.

California-based Intuity Medical, Inc. was founded with the mission of making life with diabetes easier. The POGO Automatic® Blood Glucose Monitoring System is the first and only FDA-cleared, One-Step™, automatic blood glucose monitoring system with 10-test cartridge technology that ends the need for separate test strips and lancets, offering an easy-to-handle, all-in-one, discreet solution for millions of people who need to regularly test their blood glucose. Designed in the U.S., POGO Automatic cartridges are manufactured in the company’s headquarters in Fremont, California.

About HealthHavenRx™

By simplifying the path to market for breakthrough medical device & digital health companies, HealthHavenRx™ enables you to focus on what you do best: Developing products that help people live healthier lives. Our technology-first approach, 50-state coverage, insurance-billing infrastructure, and hands-on dedicated pharmacist support, reduce complexity and accelerate your speed to market.

