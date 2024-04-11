Edible Garden Announces Pulp Sustainable Line of Products Now Available Through UNFI Distributors

Making Pulp’s ‘Bland to Bold’ products available to consumers across North America





Pulp line of sustainable products





BELVIDERE, NJ, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that United Natural Foods, Inc. (“UNFI Distributors” or “UNFI”) will carry Edible Garden’s new line of Pulp sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are excited to announce that our sustainable Pulp product line is now available through UNFI Distributors, a leading grocery wholesaler in North America. UNFI serves over 30,000 locations across the continent, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, supermarket chains, e-commerce platforms, and food service providers. The introduction of our Pulp line has received a positive reception from consumers seeking to enhance their meals with its 'Bland to Bold' flavor profile, reinforcing Edible Garden's reputation as 'The Flavor Maker.' We believe that partnering with UNFI, which is committed to fostering a better food system and is at the forefront of meeting consumer demands for healthier food options, perfectly aligns with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission. We are confident that by broadening the availability of our Pulp line through UNFI's network, in addition to our previously announced partnership with KeHE Distributors, we are further accelerating the momentum of the Pulp line, ensuring our unique flavors reach consumers across the United States and Canada.”

For more information on Pulp click here or view our video here .

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s distribution growth, ability to expand and maintain its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com

Attachment