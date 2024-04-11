Descope Announces Product Additions to Enhance Onboarding and Self-Service for End Users

New capabilities enable Descope customers to add flexible user management widgets to their apps, run A / B tests on authentication flows, and sync customer identities to CRM and CDP platforms

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope , the drag-and-drop customer authentication and identity management platform, today announced the availability of new capabilities to help customers offer secure, frictionless onboarding and self-service experiences to their end users. Notable additions include embeddable user management widgets, plug-and-play connectors with HubSpot and Segment, and the ability to easily A / B test user journey flows and measure results.



Whether it be individuals or businesses, customer expectations around onboarding and self-service have shifted over the past few years. Not only do customers expect frictionless and personalized onboarding, but they also prefer being able to invite their teammates to the app, manage permissions, set up SSO connections, and perform a variety of other administrative actions on their own without needing to talk to support or open tickets. Many of these tasks are closely tied to customer identity and access control, quickly becoming complex and time-consuming to implement.

Descope helps organizations add authentication, authorization, and identity management to their apps using customizable visual workflows. Hundreds of customers and thousands of developers use Descope to improve user onboarding with passwordless authentication, enhance security with strong MFA, and get enterprise-ready with SSO and user provisioning.

The new product additions further help customers create frictionless onboarding experiences and deliver seamless self-service capabilities to their end users. The capabilities announced today include:

Embeddable customer-facing widgets that empower end users to invite team members, assign roles, and manage access keys.

A / B testing functionalities in Descope workflows to split traffic between different onboarding paths.

Journey funnel analytics to measure A / B test results, identify drop-off points, and see the impact of security controls.

Self-service SAML provisioning workflows to help customers’ customers set up their own SAML flows.

Plug-and-play connectors with Segment and HubSpot to sync customer identities with go-to-market systems.



More details on the capabilities are covered in this blog: https://www.descope.com/blog/post/onboarding-self-service





“Many business processes are built around iteration based on customer feedback, but customer identity systems have tended to stay static because they are usually complex to implement and modify,” said Slavik Markovich, Co-Founder and CEO of Descope. “Our new self-service and experimentation capabilities will help customers rapidly prototype and test out new auth methods or onboarding sequences without touching their app’s codebase. We’re excited to see our customers’ CIAM systems be as agile as their products are!”

“Ensuring that customer authentication processes are secure is a tricky balancing act,” said Arkadiy Goykhberg, CISO at Branch Insurance , a Descope customer. “Descope’s flexible workflow approach has helped us add strong, phishing-resistant WebAuthN authentication when end-user hardware and software support it and fall back on other MFA options when it can't be supported. Visualizing the user journey as a workflow enables us to audit and modify the registration and authentication journey without making significant code changes.”





“Our user onboarding flow is a critical part of our business,” said John MaGee, Product Manager at Branch Insurance. “Apart from improving security, Descope's workflow-based approach has helped us streamline and personalize our onboarding journey - from the initial email invite to the user's first login. It has also let us quickly experiment and iterate, as changes can easily be made in Descope's flow builder. We rely on the Segment connector to capture and share user journey touchpoints with other tools. We’re also excited about Descope’s self-service widgets and how it can help us place more control in the hands of our users.”





Resources

Blog covering product enhancements: https://www.descope.com/blog/post/onboarding-self-service

Video demo of A / B testing and journey funnel analytics: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rICy7OhBCeo

Video demo of self-service SAML provisioning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xp8evoQXCx4

HubSpot and Segment connector spotlight: https://www.descope.com/blog/post/hubspot-segment-connector

About Descope

Descope is a drag-and-drop customer authentication and identity management platform. Our no / low code CIAM solution helps organizations easily create and customize their entire user journey using visual workflows – from authentication and authorization to MFA and federated SSO. Trusted by 100s of customers and 1000s of developers, Descope was named a G2 High Performer in CIAM and Passwordless. Founded in 2022, Descope is backed by Lightspeed and Notable Capital (previously GGV Capital) and is a member of the FIDO Alliance.

