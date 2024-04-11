Submit Release
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Class Members of the Bloom Energy Corporation Class Action Securities Settlement that the Final Fairness Hearing in Roberts v. Bloom Energy Corp. et. al., Case No. 4:19-cv-02935-HSG has been rescheduled to May 2, 2024 at…

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky informs any Class Members that wish to appear at the final fairness hearing in Roberts v. Bloom Energy Corp. et. al., Case No. 4:19-cv-02935-HSG that the final fairness hearing previously set for April 18, 2024, has been continued two weeks to May 2, 2024.

For more details on the settlement, including the date, time, and location of the final fairness hearing, or to obtain a copy of the claim form, please visit www.bloomenergysettlement.com or contact us at:

Bloom Energy Settlement c/o Epiq Global
P.O. Box 2230
Portland, 97208-2230
1-844-334-1078
www.BloomEnergySettlement.com
 and/or Nicholas Porritt, Esq.
LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP
1101 Vermont Avenue, NW Suite 700
Washington, DC 20005
Telephone: (202) 524-4290
Email: nporritt@zlk.com

 


