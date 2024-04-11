Signals at Crazy Horse Memorial and Oreville Junction Scheduled to Be Activated

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Contact: Mike Carlson, Acting Custer Area Engineer, 605-394-1635

CUSTER, S.D. – Beginning Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the traffic signals at both Crazy Horse Memorial and U.S. Highway 16/S.D. Highway 244 at Oreville Junction will once again be activated.

The traffic signals are used during the busiest travel months throughout this area. Both signals will remain in operation until Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

For more information regarding the scheduled change to the signal operations, contact Mike Carlson at 605-394-1635 or via email at Mike.Carlson@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-