LUXlife, a premium travel magazine, has honored Visit Glenwood Springs with the title Best Destination Marketing & Management Organization 2024.

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the eighth consecutive year, LUXlife magazine has recognized those across the travel sector who strive to provide tourists with the trip of a lifetime. Visit Glenwood Springs was chosen by LUXlife’s judging panel and research team who considered the commitment, expertise and innovation shown through nomination information, votes, and supporting evidence, along with the results from their own comprehensive fact-checking and research process. The merit-driven approach has brought much success and commendation throughout its use and enforces LUXlife’s stance that victors are not determined by popularity of votes, but by their contributions.

Located in the picturesque Rocky Mountains, Glenwood Springs is a vibrant city of eclectic attractions and incredible outdoor recreation. As the contracted destination marketing and management organization for the City of Glenwood Springs, Visit Glenwood Springs provides the city with responsible marketing to promote the local economy, enhance residents’ quality of life, and protect the area’s natural resources. Glenwood Springs is a captivating location that offers endless fun and excitement for travelers.

With 73 years of combined experience in tourism, marketing, and public relations, Lisa Langer, Director of Tourism and Heidi Pankow, Tourism Project Manager, are the team behind Glenwood Springs’ management and marketing. Visit Glenwood Springs has been involved with two major statewide industry collaborations including the Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop and the Roaring Fork Valley Destination Alliance. Lisa and Heidi actively participate in state boards and commissions such as the Colorado Association of Destination Marketing Organizations among others.

“Visit Glenwood Springs works in a nimble and flexible style that allows us to shift our resources and messages, when necessary,” Langer said. She cites occasional challenges that sometimes affect vacation travel in the mountains. “We have faced wildfire, weather, and other natural events in recent years and have been able to offer valuable, timely information for the best outcomes for our cherished guests,” Langer said. “Whatever the challenges, we are committed to excellence in all we do.”

As a result of a CO Tourism Office Management Grant, Glenwood Springs Visitor Center is receiving a refresh with ‘Do Colorado Right’ messaging that educates visitors and promotes responsible tourism. As part of this grant, a Wander Maps wayfinding platform, aimed at enhancing visitor experiences and promoting sustainable travel within the city, has been added to Visitglenwood.com. This forward-thinking initiative underscores Visit Glenwood Springs’ dedication to protecting Glenwood Springs’ natural environment and heritage. Its website houses the reservation system for the Hanging Lake Trail to assist in over-visitation of this National Natural Landmark. This year, the Hanging Lake Trail will be undergoing a rebuild as the trail was damaged by recent major mudslides.

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication which was founded in 2014 by the UK publishing company AI Global Media Ltd. Distributed to a circulation of 94,000 globally, LUXlife focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on, fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate and much more. The LUXlife Travel & Tourism Awards sets out to recognize the excellence of the sector’s best enterprises, from luxurious resorts to quaint campsites to unique tour operators. The winners go above and beyond for their clients, providing them with unforgettable experiences that will stay with them forever.

To find out more about Glenwood Springs’ prestigious award, visit https://www.lux-review.com/issues/travel-and-tourism-awards-2024/, where you can view all the 2024 winner profiles.

About Glenwood Springs, Colorado - Glenwood Springs, where year-round adventures meet world-class wellness. Located in the heart of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains along the Interstate 70 corridor, Glenwood Springs is an easy scenic three-hour drive west of Denver and 45 minutes north of Aspen. Outdoor enthusiasts will discover breathtaking vistas and historic mountain-town charm. In this home of famed hot springs attractions (there’s a reason it’s called the Land of Water), soak, swim and dive into the world’s largest mineral hot springs pool or steam in natural vapor caves. Hike to Hanging Lake, a National Natural Landmark, raft or kayak on the Colorado or Roaring Fork Rivers or enjoy a stunning mountain biking experience on the Red Mountain, CMC Spring Valley or South Canyon trail systems or a more laidback cycle ride along the Roaring Fork River via the Rio Grande Trail or adjacent the Colorado River on the Glenwood Canyon Recreation Path. Plan your vacation at www.VisitGlenwood.com.







