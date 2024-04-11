CorMedix Inc. Announces Abstracts at Upcoming Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America Conference

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA) conference being held in Houston, Texas, April 16 – 19, 2024.



The first abstract being presented examines in vitro antimicrobial activity of taurolidine against a set of recent clinical isolates representative of bacteria recovered from the LOCK-IT 100 trial and those commonly associated with CRBSI. Based on these data, taurolidine demonstrated broad antimicrobial activity against all gram-positive bacteria, including non-tuberculosis Mycobacteria (NTM), gram-negative bacteria, and fungal isolates tested. In addition, the activity of taurolidine was unaffected by resistance to common antibiotics.

A second abstract being presented highlights a retrospective analysis that was conducted to characterize demographics, outcomes and economics associated with the development of hospital acquired bloodstream infections (HA-BSI) in patients receiving hemodialysis through a CVC while in an inpatient setting. During the study period, all-cause mortality for patients with HA-BSI was 27.8% and median length of stay was 25 days compared to 6 days for HD-CVC patients without a BSI.

The abstract details are included below.

SHEA Conference Abstracts

Title: In Vitro Antimicrobial Activity of Taurolidine against Isolates Commonly Associated with Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections

Timing: Thursday, April 18, 12:00 – 1:30pm CDT

Title: Impacts of Hospital Acquired Bloodstream Infections in Patients Undergoing Hemodialysis Through a Central Venous Catheter

Timing: Friday, April 19, 12:00 – 1:30pm CDT

About CorMedix

Forward-Looking Statements

