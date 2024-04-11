10 Barrel Brewing Adds 'Juicy Drama' to Its Award-Winning HopBurst Family

BEND, Ore., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Barrel Brewing Co. (“10 Barrel”), an award-winning pioneer in the craft brewing industry and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is excited to announce the launch of its newest IPA, 'Juicy Drama', a vivacious addition to its renowned HopBurst Family of IPAs. Crafted with a blend of Bravo and Simcoe hops, Juicy Drama offers a fresh twist on the traditional Double IPA, boasting a robust citrus and pine hop profile with carefully balanced bitterness.



This new brew, featuring a formidable 9.6% ABV, embodies a zesty and fruit-forward character while keeping bitterness to a minimum, setting it apart as a standout within the HopBurst Family and IPA landscape at large. To elevate the sensory experience, the brewers incorporated Yuzu zest into the fermenter, resulting in an explosive aroma that complements the beer's dynamic flavor profile.

"Juicy Drama is crafted to be a feast for all of the senses," said Jimmy Seifrit, Senior Brewmaster at 10 Barrel Brewing. "With its bold hop presence, refreshing citrus notes and tapered bitterness, Juicy Drama is the easy-drinking heavy hitter for all beer lovers."

Juicy Drama is available in stores now, and available for purchase soon directly from the 10 Barrel website. Additionally, Juicy Drama is now available as part of the HopBurst Variety Pack, joining 10 Barrel’s Hall-of-Fame lineup of IPAs: Apocalypse, All Ways Down, and Cloud Mentality. For more information, visit 10 Barrel Brewing . 21+ only. Always enjoy responsibly.





About 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

10 Barrel Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon, featuring innovative beers brewed locally at each of its four brewpub locations in Bend, Portland, and Boise. 10 Barrel has one simple mindset: Brew beer, drink beer, and have fun doing it. For more information, visit www.10barrel.com and follow @10barrelbrewing on social.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

