Bridgeline Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Audit

The AI Leader Secures Position to Win New Business in Highly Regulated Industries

WOBURN, Mass., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls 2 Type II audit (SOC 2 Type II), securing a larger total addressable market including enterprises in highly regulated industries.



The completion of the audit underscores Bridgeline’s commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

The audit included assessment of controls as they related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of systems.

The audit provides validation that Bridgeline’s information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).



Ari Kahn, the CEO of Bridgeline, stated, “Our audit success demonstrates our commitment to data security and operational excellence, distinguishing Bridgeline in the market. This attestation allows us to secure new business where other marketing technologies cannot compete.”

James Renna, Bridgeline’s Compliance and IT Liaison, commented, “Bridgeline is dedicated to upholding industry standards of security needed for handling sensitive data for enterprises in regulated industries. We are proud of our commitment to compliance, as evidenced by the recent issuance of our SOC 2 Type II report.”

