Atossa to Participate in Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) (“Atossa” or the “Company”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., will speak at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 17 at 9:00 am ET. The presentation will be available virtually and members of the Company’s leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors of the conference. Atossa is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on breast cancer.

Individuals interested in viewing the live presentation can register for the free event here: Noble Healthcare Conference Registration. A video replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event on the investor relations page of Atossa’s website: https://investors.atossatherapeutics.com and on Channelchek: www.channelchek.com

About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on using (Z)-endoxifen to prevent and treat breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

