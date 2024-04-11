Tevogen Bio’s Chief Scientific Officer Speaks on the Harnessing of Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes (CTLs) to Target Cancers

Successful completion of TVGN 489’s proof-of-concept clinical trial suggested the ability to target and eliminate a virus in high-risk population with multiple comorbidities.



Tevogen Bio plans to continue using its ExacTcellTM technology platform to develop additional products targeting cancer causing viruses: HPV for cervical cancer and EBV for lymphoma.

WARREN, N.J., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio Holdings (Tevogen) (Nasdaq: TVGN), is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech pioneer developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics in virology, oncology, and neurology. Neal Flomenberg, MD, Tevogen’s Chief Scientific Officer, explains the company’s oncology pipeline strategy.

“CTLs can be used for cancer treatments in several ways. Certain cancers are virally driven and can be targeted very similarly to targeting other viral infections. Our overwhelmingly positive experience with TVGN 489 gives us confidence that such an approach would succeed.

For example, virtually all cases of cervical cancer are caused by Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). After being infected by HPV, the virus remains in the cells before and after transformation to cancer. The virus can be targeted by CTLs before cancer transformation as a preventative step or after transformation as part of treatment. This approach could spare many women from surgical procedures and, in other cases, reduce the size and scope of a surgery to something more modest. In advanced cases, CTLs could be combined with other treatments.”

Dr. Flomenberg goes on to explain, “Some cancers that are not triggered by viruses can be targeted in other ways. The simplest next step would be to selectively coat the tumor cells with viral targets and use anti-viral CTLs to then eliminate them. Additional approaches are in development to take this approach even further in the treatment of other cancers.”

About Tevogen

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents and twelve pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

