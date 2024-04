Pet Grooming Services Market Size, Business Revenue Forecast, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends 2032

Pet-friendly hotels and the grooming services that these hotels provide to the pets are propelling the growth of the pet grooming services market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet grooming is cleaning of the pets and taking hygienic care of the pets. Pet grooming enhances the physical appearance of the pet. Pet lovers consider their pet as a family and often lavish them with proper care, providing them with organic pet food, and other high-end services. Pet grooming services can help in the prevention of numerous health issues and can also reveal multiple indications of illness or injuries in pets. Nowadays, people are becoming very conscious when it comes to taking care of their pets, and this attributes to the growth of the pet grooming services market. Grooming services include bathing, nail clipping, and brushing of pet animals. Grooming allows a pet to remain healthy and improves their physical appearance as well. Pet animals are easily prone to various skin, eyes, ears, and teeth infections, however, grooming can help in preventing these infections.

Pet owners prefer professional groomers for grooming their pets rather than personally grooming them. The reason for this is that professional groomers specialize in grooming and have complete knowledge about the health and anatomy of the pets. These professionals can quickly identify the early signs of allergies, infections, and certain diseases in pets.

The pet grooming service market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The pet grooming product market is witnessing inconsistent growth due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ongoing pandemic crisis has led to a drop in the overall performance of discretionary products such as pet toys, nail clippers, shampoos, clothes, and others.

However, a notable increase in the e-commerce business records a positive growth even in this outbreak. Pet grooming companies are expanding their distribution network on online platforms to surge the consumer demand.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Rise in concern about pet care, health, and wellbeing has increased the focus of the owners toward pet grooming services, which drives the pet grooming service market growth. In addition, the government and other organizations are also taking various initiatives toward pet grooming education and training programs, which again fuels the pet grooming service market.

Dog hair usually traps bacteria, dirt, and allergens quickly; bathing can help to prevent the bacteria from causing infections. Also, pets often tear their nails while running, causing themselves with discomfort and pain in their paws, which nail trimming and clipping can avoid. These factors contribute to the growth of pets grooming service market.

Employment is animal care & services is rising both in developed and developing countries, building positive opportunities for the market. In many developing countries like India and China, where the lifestyle of people is changing, adopting a pet is becoming a new trend. Thus, creating an opportunity for demand upsurge of pet grooming services in these regions. More innovation in products and services offered to the pets will attract the pet owners to these services. Various new trends in pet grooming like dreadlocks, stenciled design, colorful highlights, setting up of fur in different shapes are few new opportunities prevailing in the market that will drive the growth of the pet grooming service market.

Trends in pet grooming service market are as follow:

Emerging Trend of Pet-friendly Hotels

Pet-friendly hotels and the grooming services that these hotels provide to the pets are propelling the growth of the pet grooming services market. To give value-added services to their customers' hoteliers have started providing five-star services & amenities for pets such as pet spa and massage. For instance, hotels namely, The Milestone Hotel, Kimpton Journeyman Hotel, The Liberty, Fairmont Hotel, W Fort Lauderdale, and Egerton House are offering grooming services for pets, further augmenting the growth of the market.

Introduction of Smart-Grooming Mobile Apps

There is no doubt in saying that smartphones have made lifestyle very easy and convenient in almost every aspect of life. The trend of smart grooming apps has also started to come up in the market. This trend is boosting the household segment of the pet grooming market. Mobile apps such as GroomIt, PetLinx, Kennel Link, ProPet, and many others are becoming popular among pet owners.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global pet grooming services industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global pet grooming services market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global pet grooming services market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global pet grooming services market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

