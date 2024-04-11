VERB’s MARKET.live x TikTok Shop Partnership Event Set for April 25th

Record Turnout Expected - More Than 350 Confirmed Attendees Including TikTok Execs, Brands, Influencers, Affiliates, and Prominent Livestream Shopping Industry Leaders

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the force behind MARKET.live, the popular livestream social shopping platform, is thrilled to announce an upcoming special celebratory event in collaboration with TikTok Shop that promises to bring together the Who’s Who of livestream shopping at MARKET.live’s Studios in Los Alamitos. Set against the backdrop of innovation and collaboration, this event marks the beginning of the exciting partnership between MARKET.live and TikTok Shop aimed at revolutionizing the way consumers engage with their favorite brands.



Anticipation is high as over 350 attendees, including prominent industry figures, influencers, and brands, are expected to converge at this groundbreaking event. With more than 150 TikTok affiliates already confirmed, the event promises to be a vibrant gathering of individuals passionate about the future of social commerce.

Event Details:

The event's centerpiece will be an engaging speaking panel, presented in a TED X style format, discussing the latest trends and innovations in livestream shopping and TikTok Shop. Streamed throughout the studio and event facilities, this panel promises to offer valuable insights and thought-provoking discussions.

Attendees can look forward to live entertainment, adding to the electric atmosphere of the event. As a gesture of appreciation, TikTok will be offering special branded giveaway totes to the first 125 guests to arrive, adding to the excitement and anticipation.

In addition, MARKET.live x TikTok will be presenting affiliate attendees with custom totes, filled with curated products available through MARKET.live's TikTok channel. These totes serve as an introduction to the vast opportunities for brands and affiliates to collaborate and succeed in the dynamic world of social commerce.

"This joint event represents the beginning of a very promising and exciting partnership for both MARKET.live and TikTok Shop," said VERB CEO, Rory J. Cutaia.

For more information, please visit MARKET.live or follow the latest updates on social media.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences. Creators and entrepreneurs that join MARKET.live’s drop ship program and TikTok affiliate program can earn income selling products from popular MARKET.live retailers. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

Follow VERB AND MARKET.LIVE here:

VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/market.liveofficial

VERB on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@market.live_official

VERB on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/market.liveofficial/

VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/

VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@market.liveofficial

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:

info@verb.tech