Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,282 in the last 365 days.

Abacus Life to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, May 13, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, today announced it will release its First Quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Abacus will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 9:00 am Eastern Time on May 13, 2024. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Abacus’ investor relations website at ir.abacuslife.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9716 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6779 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.abacuslife.com for one year following the call.

About Abacus
Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager and market maker, specializing in longevity and actuarial technology. The company is democratizing the life insurance space through three groundbreaking new channels: ABL Tech, ABL Wealth, and ABL Longevity Growth & Income Funds. Since 2004, Abacus has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $5BN in face value of policies purchased, we have helped thousands of clients maximize the value of life insurance. Abacus Life is the only public life settlement company, trading on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol ABL.

Over the past 20 years, the company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by a 100+ person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The Company complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

www.Abacuslife.com

Contact:
Abacus Life Investor Relations
investors@abacuslife.com

Abacus Life Public Relations
press@abacuslife.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Abacus Life to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, May 13, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more