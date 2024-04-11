NV5 Awarded $13 Million in Data Center Mission Critical Wins

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $13 million in contracts to support the expansion of data center assets for technology and financial companies in Asia and the United States.



“NV5’s data center mission critical services continue to drive organic growth internationally and domestically, and we have recently expanded our operations into new markets in Japan and Taiwan,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Executive Chairman of NV5. “We are pleased to have recently introduced our technology offerings and installation management with our existing engineering and commissioning capabilities in the high-growth data center market.”

The expansion of cloud computing and storage in international and domestic markets, coupled with the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) has driven unprecedented growth in the expansion of data center infrastructure. New server technology to support AI applications have an even greater demand on the electrical grid, cooling, and ventilation systems, requiring extensive retrofitting of existing data centers or new construction built to stringent standards.

NV5 supports data center and mission critical infrastructure through comprehensive service offerings including testing and commissioning, due diligence, certification, mission critical design, installation management, modeling, and analytics. Additionally, NV5’s infrastructure engineering group delivers power delivery services to connect data center assets to the existing electrical grid.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.