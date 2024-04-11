Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Cancer Immunotherapy PV-10 Poster for HNSCC at AACR 2024 Annual Meeting

PV-10 demonstrated significant anti-tumor activity in vivo in head and neck cancers



KNOXVILLE, TN, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Provectus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that data from preclinical research by Moffitt Cancer Center (“Moffitt”) on PV-10 (rose bengal sodium) for the treatments of human papillomavirus (“HPV”)-positive and HPV-negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (“HNSCC”) were presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”), held April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Titled PV-10 triggers immunogenic cell death and anti-tumor immunity in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma via endoplasmic reticulum stress and autophagy, a copy of Moffitt’s poster presentation is available on Provectus’s website at: https://www.provectusbio.com/media/docs/publications/AACR-poster-3-Apr-2024.pdf.

This work has been part of research conducted by Christine Chung, M.D., Chair, Department of Head and Neck-Endocrine Oncology and Program Leader of Head and Neck Oncology and members of the Chung laboratory at Moffitt in Tampa, Florida.

Moffitt observed that PV-10 induced reactive oxygen species-mediated apoptosis, surface expression of calreticulin, and extracellular ATP and HMGB1 release in HNSCC cells. PV-10-induced immunogenic cell death (“ICD”) led to surface expression of HSP-70 and HSP-90 in these cells. Intralesional (“IL”) injection of PV-10 promoted tumor regression in mice by inducing endoplasmic reticulum stress, triggering autophagy, and initiating apoptosis.

Moffitt concluded that PV-10 demonstrated significant anti-tumor activity in HNSCC. In vitro studies illustrated that PV-10 induced potent ICD in HNSCC cells, and in vivo experiments showed that IL PV-10 led to substantial tumor regression and complete responses in some mice. These findings, according to Moffitt, underscored the significance of PV-10-induced ICD, which may offer a novel and promising approach for managing HNSCC and potentially pave the way for improved survival rates and reduced adverse events.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different diseases that are based on a class of synthetic small molecule immuno-catalysts called halogenated xanthenes. Provectus’s lead HX molecule is named rose bengal sodium.

Provectus’s medical science platform includes clinical development programs in oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology; proof-of-concept in vivo development programs in oncology, hematology, full-thickness cutaneous wound healing, and canine cancers; and in vitro discovery programs in infectious diseases, tissue regeneration and repair, and proprietary targets.

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, ClinicalTrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company’s website at www.provectusbio.com.

