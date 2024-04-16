Leading Prop Firm OFP Funding Unveils MatchTrade as its New Trading Platform
We are thrilled to introduce Matchtrade as the new OFP's trading platform. Matchtrade will improve how OFP traders engage with financial markets, providing them with resources they need to succeed.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OFP Funding, leading prop firm in the trading industry, proudly unveils Matchtrade as its new trading platform, an alternative to Metatrader (MetaQuotes). The addition was adopted to ensure a seamless trading experience for OFP traders, preventing any issues related to the Metatrader company, MT4 and MT5 - with zero commissions from the prop firm.
— Ruggero Catalano, CEO & Co-Founder
Matchtrade sets a new standard for excellence, offering traders access to advanced trading tools, enhanced security, and great user experience, all geared towards maximizing trader success.
Key Features of Matchtrade
Advanced Trading Tools: Matchtrade boasts a comprehensive array of advanced trading tools and resources, including customizable charts, technical indicators, and real-time market data, empowering traders to make informed decisions and execute trades with confidence.
Enhanced Security Measures: With a steadfast commitment to protecting traders’ assets and personal information, Matchtrade implements state-of-the-art security protocols and encryption technologies, ensuring the utmost security and peace of mind for users.
Seamless User Experience: Designed with user-centric principles in mind, Matchtrade offers a seamless and intuitive trading experience across desktop and mobile devices, enabling traders to access their accounts and execute trades anytime, anywhere.
Diverse Asset Coverage: Matchtrade provides traders with access to a diverse range of tradable assets, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, allowing them to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on emerging market opportunities.
Last week, OFP Funding started a limited-time promotion for traders. During the month of April, they can purchase instant funding accounts with discounts of up to 45% off, enabling them to kickstart their trading journey with significant savings, such as:
25% off on instant funding accounts ranging from $5,000 to $25,000
35% off on $50,000 instant funding accounts
40% off on $100,000 instant funding accounts
45% off on $200,000 instant funding accounts
For more information about OFP Funding and purchase an instant funding account without any challenges or verifications, please visit www.ofpfunding.com.
About OFP Funding
Established in 2021 in the United Kingdom, OFP Funding has swiftly risen as a leading prop firm in the market, known for its innovative technology, quick onboarding procedures, and inclusive trading community.
Dedicated to empowering traders from all backgrounds, OFP Funding facilitates swift access to instant funding accounts, allowing traders to start their trading journey within 24 hours and offering risk-free allocations of up to 300k per trader.
With multiple options of accounts, currencies and payout plans, alongside a cutting-edge Dashboard featuring recent improvements, OFP Funding stands as a steadfast partner for traders globally. Available in English, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese, OFP Funding has earned a reputation as a trusted prop firm, catering to the needs of more than 10,000 traders worldwide.
