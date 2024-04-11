Macao Polytechnic University joins Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Creative Arts Alliance, promoting the cooperation and development in education in the Greater Bay Area

MACAU, April 11 - In order to promote communication, collaboration and resource sharing in the field of creative arts in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, while enhancing the level of cooperation in the creative arts among the three places and bringing together the research strengths of elite universities in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in the field of creative arts, Macao Polytechnic University, Sun Yat-Sen University, South China University of Technology, South China Normal University, Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, Guangdong University of Finance and Economics, and The Education University of Hong Kong jointly signed the "Agreement on the Formation of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Creative Arts Alliance" under the framework of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Alliance.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Creative Arts Alliance aims to develop the creative arts system of universities in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, creating a broader and deeper mutually beneficial creative arts professional platform, and it is committed to promoting academic exchanges and collaboration among universities for creative arts practice, research and education. The co-construction and sharing of resources will improve the quality of creative arts talent training in the Greater Bay Area, and further assist college students in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao to integrate into the overall development of the country in terms of hard and soft power.

The scope of cooperation between Macao Polytechnic University and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao University Creative Arts Alliance covers talent training, scientific research, collaborative innovation and other aspects. This will deepen educational exchanges and cooperation among universities in the three places, strengthen cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, expand the educational development of the Greater Bay Area, and will assist the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the country’s “One Belt, One Road” construction.