Macao Orchestra’s concert “Violin Prodigy Christian Li” presents Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto

MACAU, April 11 - Co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Macao Orchestra’s concert “Violin Prodigy Christian Li” will be held on 13 April (Saturday), at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, featuring emergent violinist Christian Li, only aged 16. The concert received an enthusiastic public response and tickets sold out quickly after going on sale.

Christian Li is an Australian-born Chinese violinist who started learning the violin when he was 5 years old. At the age of 10, he won first prize in the junior category of the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition for Young Violinists, becoming the youngest winner ever of the contest. Li has already performed at Carnegie Hall in New York and was the youngest artist ever to sign a contract with the Decca Classics label. In this concert, under the baton of Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Orchestra Lio Kuokman, Christian Li will perform Pyotr I. Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D major, bringing out the romance, passion, and melodic charm of this masterpiece with his mature and outstanding skills. In addition, the Orchestra will perform the classic ballet music The Seasons by Russian composer Glazunov and the magnificent work Thunderwalker by contemporary American composer Garrop, each with its own distinctive style, taking the public on a magnificent and diversified musical journey.

The Macao Orchestra 2023-24 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Macau Ltd, and supported by the Bank of China Macau Branch. The concert “Violin Prodigy Christian Li” is title-sponsored by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and will last approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes with an interval. Spectators with tickets are advised to arrive on time.