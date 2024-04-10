Submit Release
EMA/FVE info session on restrictions of certain antimicrobials, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 23 May 2024, 15:00 (CEST) to 23 May 2024, 16:00 (CEST)

Veterinarians serve as the first line of defence against emerging diseases and play a crucial role in mitigating the development of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Regulation (EU) 2019/6 introduces specific measures against the emergence of AMR and promotes a more prudent and responsible use of antimicrobial medicinal products in animals, including strict rules regarding their veterinary prescription for prophylactic and metaphylactic use. 

Part of EMA's efforts to address the potential development of AMR includes:

  • Involvement in the monitoring and evaluation of the risk factors associated with the use of antibiotics in animals;
  • Guidance on the impact of the use of antibiotics in animals on public health and animal health;
  • Scientific recommendations for antimicrobials (or groups of antimicrobials) reserved for treatment of humans only.

In collaboration with the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe, the Agency is hosting an info session to address restrictions on the use of certain antimicrobials in animals, taking into consideration both the list of antimicrobials reserved for the treatment of humans and the WHO list of medically important antimicrobials. During this session, participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts who contributed to the development of the available guidance.

