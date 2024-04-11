Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zaltrap, aflibercept, Date of authorisation: 01/02/2013, Revision: 14, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Zaltrap in combination with FOLFIRI (which may affect more than 20 patients in 100) are leucopenia and neutropenia (low levels of white cells in the blood, including the type that fight infections), diarrhoea, proteinuria (protein in the urine), increased blood levels of liver enzymes (aspartate and alanine transaminases), stomatitis (inflammation of the mouth), tiredness, thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet counts), hypertension (high blood pressure), weight loss, decreased appetite, epistaxis (nose bleeds), abdominal pain, dysphonia (speech disturbance), increases in creatinine in the blood (a marker of kidney problems), and headache. The most common effects that led to treatment being permanently stopped were problems with the circulation including hypertension, infections, tiredness, diarrhoea, dehydration, stomatitis, neutropenia, proteinuria, and pulmonary embolism (a clot in a blood vessel supplying the lungs).

For the full list of all side effects reported with Zaltrap, see the package leaflet.

Although medicines containing the same active substance are available for injection into the eye, Zaltrap must not be injected into the eye as it was not developed for such use and may cause local damage. For the full list of restrictions, see the package leaflet.