Orphan designation: Methyl-(1-{[6-{[(1S)-1-cyclopropylethyl]amino}-2-(pyrazolo[5,1-b][1,3]thiazol-7-yl)-pyrimidin-4-yl]carbonyl}piperidin-4-yl)carbamate mono(4-methylbenzenesulfonate) Treatment of eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis,…

This medicine was designated as an orphan medicine for the treatment of eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis on 12 January 2024.

This means that the developer will receive scientific and regulatory support from EMA to advance their medicine to the stage where they can apply for a marketing authorisation.

Orphan designation does not mean the medicine is available or authorised for use. All medicines, including designated orphan medicines, must be authorised before they can be marketed and made available to patients in the EU.

During the medicine's development, doctors may be able to enrol patients in clinical trials investigating the medicine. For information on ongoing clinical trials in the EU, see:  

