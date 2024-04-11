Latino Physicians and Medical Professionals Gather to Talk Diversity Initiatives and the Future of Latino Healthcare

The National Hispanic Medical Association and the National Hispanic Health Foundation will host a breakthrough 30th Anniversary Celebration and Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 12-13, the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) and National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) will convene in the nation's capital to commemorate 30 years of relentless dedication to promoting health equity and advancing Latino representation within the healthcare industry. Over the past 30 years, NHMA has made great strides to reach equality in health for Latinos through innovative approaches, groundbreaking partnerships, and inspirational conferences that seek to expose, dissect, and solve issues plaguing America's healthcare system.

The 30th Anniversary and Leadership Summit will feature over 30 keynote speakers from numerous facets of the healthcare industry, including advanced education, industry-leading research, rising medical residents, and practicing physicians. These experts will engage through a variety of group and breakout sessions such as briefings, roundtables, networking opportunities, plenaries, and meetings with legislators in the U.S. Capitol and visits to the White House, culminating with the 2024 NHMA & NHHF Awards Presentation and 30th Anniversary Gala.

Expanding on the summit's theme of Honoring Our Past, Embracing the Now and Shaping Our Future, keynote speakers and attendees will cover complex topics such as diversity in clinical trials, increasing Hispanic and Latino representation in medical education, advocacy to improve Hispanic health through legislation, and several other captivating and thought-inducing topics of discourse.

Notable speakers include Dr. Elena Rios, MD, MSPH, MACP, President and CEO, NHMA; Dr. Diana Ramos, MD, MPH, MBA, FACOG, Surgeon General of the State of California; Dr. Alejandra Gurtman, MD, Senior Vice President, Pfizer Vaccine Clinical Research and Development; Guillermo Chacon, President, Latino Commission on AIDS; Dr. Mauricio Gonzalez, MD, Triple Board Certified—Internal, Emergency, and Obesity Medicine, Dr. Mau NYC Medical Practice; and more.

As part of the summit, the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) and the National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) are launching their inaugural "40 Under 40" campaign to recognize and celebrate young professionals who are making significant strides in advancing Hispanic health within the industry.

The "40 Under 40" campaign spotlights individuals who demonstrated extraordinary dedication, exemplary leadership, and profound contributions to advancing health equity. These rising stars will be celebrated for their commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for Hispanic communities. Selected honorees will be recognized at NHMA and NHHF's 30th Anniversary Gala on Saturday.

About National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA): Established in 1994 in Washington D.C., NHMA is the premier non-profit membership association representing the interests of 50,000 licensed Hispanic physicians in the United States. The mission of NHMA is to empower Hispanic physician leaders to improve the health of Hispanics in the United States.

