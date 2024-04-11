Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Xromi, hydroxycarbamide, Date of authorisation: 01/07/2019, Revision: 7, Status: Authorised

Because hydroxycarbamide is a well-established substance that has been used for many years in the EU, the company provided information from the published literature on the benefits and risks of hydroxycarbamide in its approved uses. This included information from 4 main studies in sickle cell disease, including 3 studies involving 384 adults and children in whom hydroxycarbamide was shown to substantially reduce the risk of severe, painful blockages of blood supply (called vaso-occlusive crises) compared with a dummy treatment, and a fourth study involving 121 children that showed hydroxycarbamide to be at least as effective as a standard treatment using blood transfusions in reducing blood vessel damage in the brain and the risk of stroke.

Data from an additional study suggest that Xromi is expected to work in the same way in children from 9 months of age as it does in older children; further data from a published study suggest that the benefits and safety of hydroxycarbamide in children from 9 months of age are similar to those in older children.

The company also provided information from a variety of supportive studies. As for every medicine, this included studies showing that the medicine was of acceptable quality. It also carried out a study that showed Xromi is bioequivalent to the reference medicine, Hydrea. Two medicines are bioequivalent when they produce the same levels of the active substance in the body.

