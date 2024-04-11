Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Fampridine Accord, fampridine, Date of authorisation: 24/09/2020, Revision: 2, Status: Authorised

For the body’s muscles to contract, electrical impulses are transmitted along the nerves to the muscles. In MS, this transmission of electrical impulses is impaired when the covering around the nerves become damaged, which can lead to muscle weakness, muscle stiffness and difficulty walking.

The active substance in Fampridine Accord, fampridine, is a potassium channel blocker. It acts on damaged nerves, where it prevents charged potassium particles from leaving the nerve cells. This is believed to have the effect of allowing the electrical impulse to continue travelling along the nerves to stimulate the muscles, making it easier to walk.