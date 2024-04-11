GURU Organic Energy Launches New Amazing Peach Mango Punch in Canada

Canadian launch supported by national marketing campaign, following a successful launch in the US last January.



Peach Mango Punch offers an amazing flavor explosion, with GURU’s unique blend of theanine and natural ingredients proven to increase focus and brain performance.

MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand1, today announced the launch of its new Peach Mango Punch to retailers in Canada, along with its national marketing campaign.

Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU stated: “After the resounding success of our previous innovations, we're excited to introduce our amazing Peach Mango Punch to the Canadian market. We are targeting major urban centres with a fun and energizing marketing campaign to drive brand awareness and sales. With our expanded product line and availability through retailers and online platforms, our great-tasting organic energy drinks are more accessible than ever, with more Good Energy options for every taste.”



The launch of Peach Mango Punch to Canadian retailers will be supported by GURU's 360o national marketing campaign, which will include in-store promotions and activations, combined with high-impact in-store displays, digital, social media and influencer engagement, university campus activities, and special events in urban centres. The campaign will also feature GURU's new Peach Mango Punch can design with its dazzling new look.





Peach Mango Punch

GURU’s new Peach Mango Punch is made from our unique blend of natural ingredients that help increase FOCUS AND BRAIN PERFORMANCE*.

PEACH MANGO PUNCH FLAVOR EXPLOSION: Savor the great taste of Peach Mango with a fuzzy, fresh, and juicy peach flavor, the velvetiness of sweet mango and a refreshing touch of nectarine in every sip. GURU Peach Mango Punch natural energy drink has only 50 calories per can and packed with flavor. It’s high in energy to keep you energized!



LONG LASTING, CLEAN and PLANT BASED: GURU is dedicated to bringing you good energy in every way possible, from our use of real ingredients, to how we source and produce our great-tasting energy drinks. Packed with 140 mg of natural caffeine, each can will provide you with CLEAN ENERGY THAT LASTS, while being certified organic and naturally sweetened with zero sucralose and zero aspartame.





“GURU is the next generation of energy drinks for those who crave exceptional taste and unique functionalities,” said Luc Martin-Privat, PharmD, GURU’s Brewmaster and Vice President of R&D and Innovation. “Our latest innovation, Peach Mango Punch, hits the mark by combining the perfect balance of theanine and caffeine, clinically studied to enhance natural brain performance, while tantalizing your taste buds with a refreshing punch. Innovation remains an important part of our growth strategy as we aim to clean up the energy drink industry by using natural ingredients that provide Good Energy + Functionality with no artificial sweeteners.”

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

1 Nielsen: 52-week period ended January 27, 2024, All Channels, Canada vs. the same period a year ago.

* The combination of caffeine and theanine has shown to improve cognitive performance.

For further information, please contact:

GURU Organic Energy

Investors

Carl Goyette, President and CEO

Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer

514-845-4878

investors@guruenergy.com

Media

Lyla Radmanovich

PELICAN PR

514-845-8763

media@rppelican.ca Francois Kalos francois.kalos@guruenergy.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Company’s objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “believe” or “continue”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following risk factors, which are discussed in greater detail under the “RISK FACTORS” section of the annual information form for the year ended October 31, 2023: management of growth; reliance on key personnel; reliance on key customers; changes in consumer preferences; significant changes in government regulation; criticism of energy drink products and/or the energy drink market; economic downturn and continued uncertainty in the financial markets and other adverse changes in general economic or political conditions, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and geopolitical developments, global inflationary pressure or other major macroeconomic phenomena; global or regional catastrophic events; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; inflation; revenues derived entirely from energy drinks; increased competition; relationships with co-packers and distributors and/or their ability to manufacture and/or distribute GURU’s products; seasonality; relationships with existing customers; changing retail landscape; increases in costs and/or shortages of raw materials and/or ingredients and/or fuel and/or costs of co-packing; failure to accurately estimate demand for its products; history of negative cash flow and no assurance of continued profitability or positive EBITDA; repurchase of common shares; intellectual property rights; maintenance of brand image or product quality; retention of the full-time services of senior management; climate change; litigation; information technology systems; fluctuation of quarterly operating results; risks associated with the PepsiCo distribution agreement; accounting treatment of the PepsiCo Warrants; conflicts of interest; consolidation of retailers, wholesalers and distributors and key players’ dominant position; compliance with data privacy and personal data protection laws; management of new product launches; review of regulations on advertising claims, as well as those other risks factors identified in other public materials, including those filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time and which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to management or that management currently deems to be immaterial could also cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions as at the date they were made, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these statements since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking information concerning availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions, and customer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that management anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on the business, financial condition, or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and management does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

