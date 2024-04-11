Orezone Reports Q1-2024 Gold Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) is pleased to announce its first quarter 2024 gold production results from its Bomboré Gold Mine, located in Burkina Faso:



Gold production of 30,139oz

Gold sales of 31,229oz at an average realized price of US$2,066/oz, resulting in sales of US$64.5 million

Patrick Downey, President & CEO stated, “Q1 marked a solid start to 2024. Production to date for Q2 is trending above plan and the Company remains well positioned to meet its 2024 production guidance of 110,000 - 125,000oz.”

Bomboré Production Results (100% Basis)

Unit Q1-2024 Ore processed tonnes 1,355,619 Ore grade Au g/t 0.78 Plant recovery % 89.0 Gold produced Au oz 30,139



About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its 90%-owned flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. The Bomboré mine achieved commercial production on its Phase I oxide operations on December 1, 2022, and is now focussed on its staged Phase II hard rock expansion that is expected to materially increase annual and life-of-mine gold production from the processing of hard rock mineral reserves. The Company published the results of an updated feasibility study for the Phase II expansion in October 2023, and is currently in advanced negotiations with its senior lender for additional financing to fund the construction of this brownfield expansion. Orezone is led by an experienced team focused on social responsibility and sustainability with a proven track record in project construction and operations, financings, capital markets and M&A.

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Dale Tweed, P. Eng., VP Engineering and Rob Henderson, P. Eng. VP Technical Services of Orezone, are Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 and have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

