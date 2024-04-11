Intermap Growing Insurance Business in Eastern Europe

KBC Slovakia implements Intermap’s flood risk solution for insurance and financial applications

UNIQA Slovakia leverages new flood risk solution for underwriting across Slovakia

DENVER, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial products and intelligence solutions, today announced KBC Slovakia and UNIQA Slovakia have signed multiyear subscriptions to its Aquarius RMA software and the latest generation of flood risk solutions for Slovakia.

KBC Slovakia is a major insurer in the Slovakia insurance and financial markets. It has two subsidiaries, ČSOB Poisťovňa and ČSOB Banka, which have implemented Intermap’s newest flood risk solution for all of Slovakia. Leveraging state-of-the-art flood modeling technology, Intermap’s Aquarius RMA software includes precision flood risk maps, providing comprehensive insights into flood vulnerability to help insurers effectively underwrite flood insurance.

“Intermap’s latest flood maps allow us to work efficiently with our portfolios and more accurately assess the likelihood of river or flash flooding, which has become increasingly frequent, in a particular location,” said Peter Čahoj, Director of Underwriting and Product Management at ČSOB Poisťovňa. “The software also helps clients to take measures that can mitigate flood damage or assist in making decisions about buying a property and setting up the right insurance policy.”

UNIQA Slovakia, has also signed a multiyear subscription to Intermap’s latest generation of flood risk solution. “The latest flood maps from Intermap allow us to map flood exposure more accurately and underwrite quality property insurance,” said Martin Rotkovský, Member of Board, Corporate & Affinity at UNIQA Czech Republic and Slovakia. The Company’s flood modeling data in Slovakia marks a significant generational shift and has brought to the Slovak insurance market the best available data today for nationwide flood modeling.

“By delivering world-class models on a global scale, we help customers access precision 3D data with cutting edge tools and application layers and enable new commercial markets and rapid development,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “Our precision flood hazard maps enhance our customers’ risk assessment capabilities so they can provide tailored insurance solutions to their clients. Our advanced geospatial solutions empower insurers with data-driven insights to make informed decisions and enhance resilience.”

As announced in July 2023, Intermap is in negotiations to finalize new subscriptions with additional insurers in Slovakia as part of its mutual agreement with the Slovak Insurance Association. Intermap’s flood risk maps are based on its highly accurate digital terrain models, offering unparalleled precision in risk assessment. These maps are continually updated with the latest terrain information, providing critical risk assessment information to insurers to help navigate evolving flood risks and enhance risk management strategies.

Learn more about Intermap’s European solutions at intermap.com/european-solutions.

