OptimizeRx Named America’s Fastest-Growing Company for Fifth Year in a Row

WALTHAM, Mass., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, has secured a coveted spot on the 2024 Financial Times’ Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies list for a remarkable fifth consecutive year, ranking at 253.



The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2019 and 2022. OptimizeRx’s 36% growth during that time-period was fueled by a “land and expand” strategy. The Company gained momentum with new life sciences clients while also expanding its footprint with existing customers by introducing new offerings, such as its RWD.AI solution (known as Dynamic Audience Activation Platform today) and supporting new branded medications.

Market Embraces Disruptive DAAP Platform

OptimizeRx's impressive growth trajectory is further fueled by the market's strong adoption of its proprietary Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP). The AI (Artificial Intelligence)-enabled platform delivers predictive and privacy-safe marketing solutions, designed to connect life sciences, HCPs, and patients across the most robust network of personal and clinical platforms.

DAAP serves as a single source for life sciences organizations seeking to enhance the reach and effectiveness of their HCP and DTC healthcare marketing efforts. This robust platform positions OptimizeRx as a clear leader in data-driven healthcare engagement.

Leveraging real-world data and predictive modeling-empowered algorithms, DAAP compliantly predicts the time window when a patient becomes eligible for specific treatments, enabling earlier brand outreach and treatment initiation. This translates to significant revenue growth potential for life science partners.

"This five-year streak on the Financial Times list is a powerful signal of the market demand for our innovative capabilities," said Will Febbo, OptimizeRx CEO." Our newest enhancement, DAAP, has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes by enabling earlier treatment initiation while streamlining healthcare delivery. This translates to a win-win scenario for both patients and the healthcare system, solidifying OptimizeRx's position as a leader in driving positive change within the industry."

OptimizeRx remains dedicated to pushing healthcare boundaries through continuous DAAP development. This commitment positions the Company to empower HCPs, optimize care delivery, and shape a healthier future for all.

About the FT Ranking

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2019 and 2022. The creation of the ranking was based on a four-step process:

Application Phase: More than 30,000 eligible companies were invited to register. Only companies that met the criteria could apply for the ranking.

Research Phase: Statista examined the officially stated revenue data of over 1000 publicly listed companies in the Americas, and added high-profile companies that met the criteria of minimum revenues, independence, and organic growth to the list.

Evaluation Phase: The compound annual growth rate was calculated based on the revenue figures submitted and verified by the companies.

Ranking: The top 500 companies that met the criteria were ranked.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 2 million U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as mass digital communication channels, OptimizeRx helps life sciences organizations engage and support their customers.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

