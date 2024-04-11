Theratechnologies to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Submit Release
MONTREAL, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that the Company’s President and CEO, Paul Lévesque will be presenting at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which is taking place April 16-17 in Toronto, Canada.

Presentation Details: 
Date/Time: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET
Room: 104A
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre
   

Members of the Theratechnologies management team will also be taking meetings throughout the conference. Further information on the conference, including registration details can be found here.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
pdubuc@theratech.com
1-438-315-6608

Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
1-514-336-7800


